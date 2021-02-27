Airbloc (ABL) Market Cap Reaches $3.62 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $63,076.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00718977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00028982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041409 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

ABL is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.