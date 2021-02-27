Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Aleph.im token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $29.64 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.57 or 0.00474140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00069045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00079184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00080839 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00458646 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,955,144 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

Aleph.im Token Trading

