Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.47 and its 200 day moving average is $166.36. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

