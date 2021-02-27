Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $70,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

NYSE ARE opened at $159.69 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

