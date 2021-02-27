Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 197,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.46 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

