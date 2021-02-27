Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,842,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

