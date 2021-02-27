All Sports (SOC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $209,625.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. All Sports has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $209,625.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One All Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.00718117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00029012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00041099 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

