Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce sales of $611.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.70 million and the lowest is $600.00 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $955.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NYSE ATI opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 578,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

