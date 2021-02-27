Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 583,157 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 167.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,157 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.37% of BigCommerce worth $59,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $50,839,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $30,954,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $15,248,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $13,849,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $8,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.19.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

