Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 139,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $60,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $711,514,000 after buying an additional 1,895,142 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

