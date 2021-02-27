Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,273 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 79,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.42% of Akamai Technologies worth $71,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,664 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.22.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

