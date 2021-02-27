Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 101,666 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of The Clorox worth $61,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in The Clorox by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in The Clorox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 214,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 167,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.46.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

