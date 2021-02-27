Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 27,705 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 10.16% of The Lovesac worth $64,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.06 million, a P/E ratio of -443.77, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,197 shares of company stock worth $54,716,821 in the last 90 days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

