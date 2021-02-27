Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 502,171 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,171 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.61% of ADC Therapeutics worth $57,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after buying an additional 945,539 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 62,461 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 61,293 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.