Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Public Storage worth $68,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $233.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

