Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,798 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Constellation Brands worth $61,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,096,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $214.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average is $201.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

