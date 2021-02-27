Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Corteva worth $61,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $47.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.