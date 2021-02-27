Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $56.04 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1,557.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,425 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.51% of Innospec worth $56,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innospec by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Innospec by 68.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Innospec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOSP. CL King increased their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

IOSP opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $105.50.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

