Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $57.52 Million Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,279,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,821 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.67% of Ranpak worth $57,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak in the third quarter worth about $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ranpak by 276.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ranpak by 516.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Ranpak by 4.0% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 170,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ranpak by 134.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PACK opened at $18.01 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

