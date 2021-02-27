Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $58.53 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249,431 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 125,235 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $58,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -376.74 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,887 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

