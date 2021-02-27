Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $65.49 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,381 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of IHS Markit worth $65,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after acquiring an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

