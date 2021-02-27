Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $65.93 Million Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,211 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.27% of NetScout Systems worth $65,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,510 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 767.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.