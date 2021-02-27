Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $66.74 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.34% of Northern Trust worth $66,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

NTRS opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $122,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,759 shares of company stock worth $1,840,325. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

