Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $68.33 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,705 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Datadog worth $68,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 81.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 117.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

DDOG opened at $95.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,179.27 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $3,253,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,396.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $15,248,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,394,419 shares of company stock valued at $240,080,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.