Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $68.72 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,965 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.06% of OneMain worth $68,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $3.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

