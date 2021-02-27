Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $69.67 Million Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.95% of Allakos worth $69,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

ALLK stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

