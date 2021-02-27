Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $70.59 Million Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 260,422 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.32% of Installed Building Products worth $70,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $130.11.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

