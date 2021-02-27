Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,830 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Infosys worth $66,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

