Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1,253.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085,121 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Apollo Global Management worth $57,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,314 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 76.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 553,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 136,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,312,928 shares of company stock worth $67,218,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

