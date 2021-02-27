Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,409,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,158,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.36% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $70,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after buying an additional 441,264 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,974,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 72,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 551,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $23.87 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

