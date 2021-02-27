Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of W.W. Grainger worth $67,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $372.71 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

