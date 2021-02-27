Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339,187 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 567.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after buying an additional 330,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $94.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.