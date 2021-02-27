Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,338,447 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,338,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,961,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Itaú Unibanco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

