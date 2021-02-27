Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 454,396 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.29% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $56,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,790,000 after purchasing an additional 251,920 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207,603 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 389.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 633.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE GCP opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

