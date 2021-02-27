Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Ameriprise Financial worth $64,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $221.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $233.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,783,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,872 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.