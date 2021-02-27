Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 115,502 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 115,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of eBay worth $58,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.