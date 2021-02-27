Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 119,613 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 119,613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Garmin worth $65,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,325 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $124.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

