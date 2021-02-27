Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 128,327 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $349.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

