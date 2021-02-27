Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 166,849 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552,503 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 166,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of HP worth $62,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after buying an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,328,000 after buying an additional 246,415 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,382 shares of company stock worth $8,319,296. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ opened at $28.97 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

