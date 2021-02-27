Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,302 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,302 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.56% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $63,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,234,000 after buying an additional 544,625 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,628,000 after purchasing an additional 78,527 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

