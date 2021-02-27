Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 229,963 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229,963 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Phillips 66 worth $64,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Shares of PSX opened at $83.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

