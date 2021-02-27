Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 25,336 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $61,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,723,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

