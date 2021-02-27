Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 268,375 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 268,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.80% of Insmed worth $61,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 29.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,246.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $2,267,674 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

