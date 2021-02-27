Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,899 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $57,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,099,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 289,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $71.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

