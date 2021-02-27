Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 351,111 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,661,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 351,111 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 12.96% of MRC Global worth $70,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 27.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 822,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

MRC opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $717.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. As a group, analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

