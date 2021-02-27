Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 91,501 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,501 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.51% of Palomar worth $57,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 180,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $9,431,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Palomar by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $1,087,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,200 shares of company stock worth $9,531,468 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.