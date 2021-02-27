Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,908 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Exelon worth $58,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of EXC opened at $38.60 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

