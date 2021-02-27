Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. 1,700,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,427. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

