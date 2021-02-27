Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,713 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.85% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $65,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after buying an additional 160,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

