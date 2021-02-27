AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Down 24.3% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. AllSafe has a market cap of $427,692.10 and approximately $1,127.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050891 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001965 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

